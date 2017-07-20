From Bic pens to razors, retailers have come under fire for creating pink products “just for women” time and time again. But it seems they haven’t learned their lesson. Czech beer brand Aurosa has been branded “patronising” and “f**king stupid” by people on Twitter for creating a pink bottle to make #BeerForHer. The beer, launched by entrepreneur Martina Smirova, was launched abroad earlier this year, but the backlash kicked off after it made its London debut last week.

A post shared by Aurosa (@aurosa_official) on Apr 4, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

On the Aurosa website, Smirova says the beer is “designed for the ladies”. “Aurosa #BeerForHer was created to support, encourage and connect women in their every day life, all while signifying that their feminine nature does not have to be compromised,” she says. “I created Aurosa #FORHER as a reminder that women shouldn’t forget that they can succeed in all aspects of life without having to adapt or sacrifice their natural tenderness and femininity. “I was able to succeed in an industry that disregards women and in which it is very hard to start a business in, and many other women who chose to pursue their ambitions, no matter how impossible it all seemed, without sacrificing our nature.” But on Twitter, people have said the beer is more “patronising” than empowering.

Women love all this patronising stuff, product marketers, thanks. #BeerForHer https://t.co/p1tmz4IVrM — Jenny Hicken (@GreatNorthMum) July 20, 2017

Head....desk 🙈 This is not ok. Best reevaluate my beer stash incase it's unsuitable 😂😱🙄😂 #beerforher https://t.co/djCKK3Txt6 — Charlotte Farringdon (@charliegeorge1) July 13, 2017

There is no starting point for how fucking stupid this is. #beerforher? Yeah it's called beer & it's pretty much available everywhere! 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/zAIk2jAopZ — Spencer Pritchard ❄️ (@SpenPritchard) July 12, 2017

Thank goodness for pretty PINK bottle! Nearly killed me to receive PhD @Cambridge_Uni in a nasty black gown and red hood! #BeerForHer https://t.co/XzanLY6ZAc — Philippa Brice (@PhilippaBrice) July 20, 2017

Honestly, the only #BeerForHer I'd be interested in is one where women don't get blamed for what happens to them once they've drunk it — Jess Devonport (@neverjessie) July 20, 2017

In response to the backlash, Aurosa posted a status to its Facebook page, saying “beer, wine or any alcohol has no gender”. “However, the beer industry is largely dominated by men. And culturally, even as more women enter the industry as brewers, pub owners and drinkers, beer can still pretty much feel like a masculine affair,” the company said. “Statistically speaking, women are inclined to drink less beer. Why? Brewers, men and generally, the society have operated under the misconception that women do not like beer or that it is a man’s drink. This has been rendered into the media and the marketing system. The tasteless and sexist marketing that brewing companies use illustrates that point clearly.” Aurosa added that it “never intended to take part in sexism, feminism or the like”. “It was never intended to dictate what women should or shouldn’t drink,” it said. “We are simply a brand that wants to offer beer in an elegant and beautiful bottle, something that has not been done before, for those women who want it and who’s lifestyle we fit.” The beer isn’t the only pink product to make headlines recently. Last week Cards Against Humanity launched a “for her” set that’s not only pink but costs more. But the big difference between the beer and the cards is that the latter is a parody product, poking fun at the ridiculous, overpriced products aimed at women. Not that’s a pink product we can get on board with.