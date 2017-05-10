Broadway legend Patti LuPone has torn a strip off Madonna, branding her performance in the 1996 film adaptation of ‘Evita’ a “piece of shit”.

Patti starred as Eva Peron in the original Broadway production of ‘Evita’ in 1979, and was asked what she thought of Madonna’s interpretation of the historic role in a new interview with Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’.

And despite it being widely considered the best of Madonna’s career (not that that’s saying much, of course…), Patti was less than enthused, and certainly didn’t mind saying so.