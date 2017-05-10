Broadway legend Patti LuPone has torn a strip off Madonna, branding her performance in the 1996 film adaptation of ‘Evita’ a “piece of shit”.
Patti starred as Eva Peron in the original Broadway production of ‘Evita’ in 1979, and was asked what she thought of Madonna’s interpretation of the historic role in a new interview with Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’.
And despite it being widely considered the best of Madonna’s career (not that that’s saying much, of course…), Patti was less than enthused, and certainly didn’t mind saying so.
Briefly hesitating, she said: “Well, I was on the treadmill, when MTV used to have videos, and I saw, I believe it was ‘Buenos Aires’ and I thought it was a piece of shit.
“Madonna is a movie killer, she’s dead behind the eyes, she cannot act her way out of a paper bag, she should not be in film or on stage.”
Patti did offer Madonna something of a compliment when she added: “She’s a wonderful performer for what she does… but she is not an actress.”
While Madonna did win the Golden Globe for her performance in ‘Evita’, it seems a lot of critics would agree with Patti’s “movie killer” jibe, as the ‘Rebel Heart’ singer has bagged more Golden Raspberry awards in the Worst Actress category than any other star.
In fact, in 2000 she was even named the spoof awards show’s Worst Actress Of The Century, thanks to her roles in the likes of ‘Shanghai Surprise’, ‘Body Of Evidence’ and ‘Who’s That Girl’.
We’ll be watching Madonna’s Instagram verrrrrry closely in the next few days to see how (or, indeed, if) she responds.
Check out Patti’s full interview below...