Former S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has made a dig at ex-bandmate Jo O’Meara, branding her “the bully from Essex”.
The singer jibed at Jo as he discussed why he no longer performs with the rebooted S Club 3, who tour clubs and Students Unions across the country.
Claiming Jo muscled her way into the mini incarnation of the group, Paul told NME he had originally been planning to perform as a duo with Bradley McIntosh.
He said: “That bully from Essex came along and bullied her way into the situation.”
Taking off Jo, he continued: “‘You know what I am, Paul – I’m the anchor in this band.’
“I think you missed a W there!” he added.
Admitting he was “half mucking about, half serious”, he continued: “We do actually get on. Bradley’s Dad manages that [S Club 3] situation, so when the opportunity came to bring Tina [Barrett] in and make it a three that way, I found myself not getting booked as much.”
HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Jo for comment and is awaiting a response.
Jo and Paul were in S Club 7 together from the group’s inception in 1998 until Paul quit in 2002.
Years later, they performed together as members of S Club 3, before a full reunion with the rest of their bandmates came in 2014.
They have since disbanded again, but Jo, Bradley and Tina have continued as a trio.
Paul recently hit headlines when it was revealed he was selling a Brit Award for Best Newcomer he won with the group in 2000.
It went on to fetch £66,000 on eBay, but Paul has since revealed he had to sell it having struggled to find work after suffering a back injury while in a theatre production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’.
“My back has gone – it hasn’t been right since,” he told NME. “Things just haven’t gone well this year [in terms of finding work].”
Read Paul’s interview on the NME website here.