The singer jibed at Jo as he discussed why he no longer performs with the rebooted S Club 3, who tour clubs and Students Unions across the country.

Former S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has made a dig at ex-bandmate Jo O’Meara , branding her “the bully from Essex”.

Claiming Jo muscled her way into the mini incarnation of the group, Paul told NME he had originally been planning to perform as a duo with Bradley McIntosh.

He said: “That bully from Essex came along and bullied her way into the situation.”

Taking off Jo, he continued: “‘You know what I am, Paul – I’m the anchor in this band.’

“I think you missed a W there!” he added.

Admitting he was “half mucking about, half serious”, he continued: “We do actually get on. Bradley’s Dad manages that [S Club 3] situation, so when the opportunity came to bring Tina [Barrett] in and make it a three that way, I found myself not getting booked as much.”

