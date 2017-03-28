Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre today had his Wikipedia entry hacked in an apparent response to the paper’s controversial ‘Legs-it!’ front page.
Dacre has led the Mail since 1992 and is Fleet Street’s longest serving editor, but that didn’t stop one of his critics from conducting some rogue editing of his biography.
The modified entry described Dacre as “an English Caveman editing British hate promoting paper the Daily Mail”.
It comes after fevered criticism of Dacre’s ‘Legs-it!’ headline, which ran alongside a picture of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Theresa May.
Declaring ‘Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!’, the Mail ignored the political aspect of tense talks yesterday over the future of the Union post-Brexit to instead focus on the leaders’ physical appearance.
Politicians including former Labour Deputy Leader Harriet Harman reacted with dismay at the paper’s choice of splash.
Last month, Wikipedia members banned the Mail as a source - provoking an unusually fierce response from the paper.