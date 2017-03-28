Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre today had his Wikipedia entry hacked in an apparent response to the paper’s controversial ‘Legs-it!’ front page.

Dacre has led the Mail since 1992 and is Fleet Street’s longest serving editor, but that didn’t stop one of his critics from conducting some rogue editing of his biography.

The modified entry described Dacre as “an English Caveman editing British hate promoting paper the Daily Mail”.

[ON THE BLOG: ‘Why The Reaction To The Daily Mail’s Front Page Gives Me Hope’]