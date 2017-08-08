Paul Danan’s post-’Celebrity Big Brother’ career hopes have reportedly been revealed, with insiders claiming that he’d love to return to Soapland. Long before his infamous ‘Celebrity Love Island’ stint, Paul was best known for playing Sol Patrick in ‘Hollyoaks’ and one of his pals has now allegedly claimed the star wants to return to acting.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Paul Danan

They are quoted as telling the Daily Star (via The Mirror): “Paul would love to become a real household name again. “He loves it when people say he’s their favourite reality star of all time but ideally he’d be back in the soaps. “Someone like Danny Dyer would be his hero. He managed to get back into the biggest soap on telly.”

REX/Shutterstock Paul in his 'Hollyoaks' days

Paul was in ‘Hollyoaks’ from 1997 to 2001 and his character wasn’t killed off, so there’s technically every chance he could pop up in the village again. He currently counts soap actor Shaun Williamson among his fellow housemates and while it’s been (mostly) smooth-sailing so far, he has clashed with Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding. He was also involved in a ‘racism’ row with Karthik Nagesan, but the duo later cleared the air, with Paul also being spoken to in the Diary Room.