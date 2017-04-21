The leader of Britain First has posted a shocking video that appeared to show British Muslims celebrating yesterday’s terror attack in Paris.

Only it isn’t.

Oh look, a crowd of 'moderate' Muslims celebrating the Paris terror attack in London. pic.twitter.com/cTB9zno59n — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) April 21, 2017

The footage is actually from 2009 and shows Pakistani cricket fans celebrating their 20/20 World Cup victory.

It even shows a number of white Londoners being warmly embraced during the celebrations.

A version of the same clip posted on YouTube on 22 June, 2009, can be seen here.

The same video was widely shared under a similarly mis-leading title in the wake of the 2015 Paris attacks.

Paul Golding was swiftly caught out and condemned.

How can Twitter tick an account which tweets out a cricket win as celebrating Paris attack'? Ban Fake news @Twitter https://t.co/U8kjOEdbhD — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) April 21, 2017

@GoldingBF Lies. It's just cricket fans in Tooting Broadway celebrating Pakistan winning the 2009 T20 world cup. Shop signs in background prove it. — Sarah Kav (@scousey) April 21, 2017

@GoldingBF Paris isn't mention, no radicalised flags. Are you sure this isn't a cricket celebration? English passers-by are even being embraced? — Hammer&Talk (@hammerandtalk) April 21, 2017

@GoldingBF This is embarrassing for you. Then again, so is your entire existence to the rest of us. — JustThatJess🐾 (@JustThatJess) April 21, 2017

@MySoapBoxUK @GoldingBF You have 'not thick or racist' in your bio but it isn't hard to work out its earlier in the day than the attack and is a cricket celebration — ♚ Mom Goddess 🐺🍷♚ (@Fattyzilla) April 21, 2017

The Huffington Post UK asked Golding for comment on why he posted the misleading tweet but he has yet to reply.

@GoldingBF Hi Paul, this video is from 2009. Could you explain why you posted it with this heading please? https://t.co/kHzYydLyph — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) April 21, 2017

Many others did however.

@ChrisDYork @GoldingBF It's because he's a xenophobic racist religious bigot trying to incite hate and fear. — Sheer Mayhem (@Shamaan18) April 21, 2017

@ChrisDYork @GoldingBF Because )a) he's a racist (b) he's ignorant (c) he's a trouble causer or (d) all of the above — Patrick Fogarty (@Pcf4) April 21, 2017

The incident is just one of many in which Britain First has been utterly bamboozled in its quest to “take our country back”.