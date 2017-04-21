The leader of Britain First has posted a shocking video that appeared to show British Muslims celebrating yesterday’s terror attack in Paris.
Only it isn’t.
The footage is actually from 2009 and shows Pakistani cricket fans celebrating their 20/20 World Cup victory.
It even shows a number of white Londoners being warmly embraced during the celebrations.
A version of the same clip posted on YouTube on 22 June, 2009, can be seen here.
The same video was widely shared under a similarly mis-leading title in the wake of the 2015 Paris attacks.
Paul Golding was swiftly caught out and condemned.
The Huffington Post UK asked Golding for comment on why he posted the misleading tweet but he has yet to reply.
Many others did however.
The incident is just one of many in which Britain First has been utterly bamboozled in its quest to “take our country back”.
Last month Golding thought he had found a secret Islamic State headquarters in a computer repair shop in Telford.