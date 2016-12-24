The crowdfunder set up to sponsor Paul Golding’s jail term has hit its target of £5,000 - just in time for Christmas.
The current total is £5,191.60, plus gift aid, all of which will go to The Refugee Council.
Golding, the former Britain First, leader was locked up last week after admitting breaching the terms of a High Court injunction.
In response, satirical news website, The Rochdale Herald, took the opportunity to raise funds for The Refugee Council.
The charity provides much-needed support and advice for refugees seeking shelter in the UK - the exact opposite of what Britain First does.
The page reads:
Thanks for taking the time to visit our JustGiving page.
Paul Golding, the former leader of the extreme-right ‘political party’ Britain First has sportingly agreed to spend eight weeks at Her Majesty’s Pleasure in a bid to raise five faasand paands for The Refugee Council.
Please show Paul how much you appreciate his efforts by digging deep and donating as much as you can afford for this worthwhile cause.
The Editor of The Rochdale Herald said: “2016 has been a God-awful year for many reasons.
“We hope that this restores faith in humanity for the many decent people who appear to form the silent majority - it certainly has for us. A huge thank you to all those who have donated so generously.
“May they be rewarded at the very least with a chuckle.
“The Rochdale Herald wish all those who are separated from their homes and families a very Happy Christmas, including of course Paul, without whom this would never have been possible.”
See, 2016 wasn’t all bad.
Britain First claimed this week that Paul Golding’s life is in danger as he has been imprisoned alongside hate-preachers and Islamic extremists.
This was swiftly branded “completely untrue” by the Ministry of Justice.