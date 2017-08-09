The FBI searched the home of Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the election, his spokesman said.

ABC News reported the search warrant was executed on Paul Manafort’s Virginia home within the last two weeks and he reportedly had no advance warning.

His spokesman told the broadcaster: “FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr Manafort’s residences. Mr Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well.”