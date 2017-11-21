A Tory MP, who was recently branded a “mutineer” over Brexit on the front page of the Telegraph, has shared a card he received calling him “Judas” and telling him to leave the country.

Paul Masterton tweeted the Christmas card that read: “PACK YOUR SUITCASE. LEAVE THE UK AND DONT RETURN EVER. YOU: TRAITOR.” (sic)

As the season of goodwill to all men approaches, the author crossed out “Happy” and wrote “Brexit”, wishing Masterton a Brexit Christmas.