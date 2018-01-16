Tory 'Mutineer' Paul Masterton: 'Happy Clappy' Pro-Brexit Tories Won't Stop Me Standing Up To The Government

Parliament

Tory Brexit ‘mutineer’ Paul Masterton has attacked his “happy-clappy” colleagues who cheer “like a seal” whenever leaving the EU is mentioned. Masterton – one of 15 Tories dubbed a ‘Brexit mutineer’ by the Daily Telegraph – told HuffPost UK he was determined to hold the Government to account during the EU Withdrawal process, despite attacks from hostile media and fellow MPs. The East Renfrewshire MP was put on the Telegraph’s front page as one of a group trying to stop the Government locking the date of Brexit into the EU Withdrawal Bill – a move which they believed weakened the UK’s negotiating hand. The Government later offered a compromise that the date could be changed if needed. Masterton said the infamous front page actually galvanized those under attack, and he now counts some of his fellow ‘mutineers’ among his closest friends.

Tomorrow's Daily Telegraph front page: The Brexit mutineers #TomorrowsPapersTodaypic.twitter.com/ZeYzWT2Mfy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 14, 2017

Speaking to HuffPost UK as part of a series of interviews with MPs elected in the 2017 General Election, Masterton said: “My constituency is the highest Remain voting constituency held by a Conservative and that matters to me - I’m not flippant about that. “I am not and have never been a Brexiteer. “To me, respecting the will of the people isn’t about happy-clappy cheering like a seal every time someone says we’re leaving the European Union, it’s about recognising that yes we are leaving, but how are we going to do it.” Masterton said his goal is not to frustrate the result of referendum, but with an estimated 74% of people in his constituency backing Remain in the 2016 vote he was determined to represent their views – regardless of “people being hostile to you who made careers out of rebelling against the Government on Europe.” He said: “It’s about actually being prepared to stand and say: ‘Hold on, the way you are doing this, Government, you are not yet convincing me this is going to work for my people.’ “I’m not going to compromise on that as a principle otherwise what’s the point in me being here?”

Empics Entertainment Former Attorney-General Dominic Grieve is seen as the ringleader of the 'mutineers'.