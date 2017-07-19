Former ‘EastEnders’ star Paul Nicholls has been rescued after spending three days trapped at the foot of a Thai waterfall.

The soap actor was left with a broken leg and a smashed kneecap after plunging from the top of the jungle waterfall on the island of Koh Samui.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Paul Nicholls was trapped for three days after falling from a Thai waterfall

Paul was found semi-conscious while partially submerged in a rock pool, having been unable to move for three days.

He was also suffering from hypothermia, and hadn’t been able to find food during his ordeal.

“I am lucky to be alive,” he told The Sun.

He now faces reconstruction surgery on his knee and a huge medical bill of tens of thousands of pounds.

BBC Paul played Joe Wicks in 'EastEnders' from 1996 to 1997

According to the paper, medics demanded £13,000 a night to treat him, forcing him to move to a different hospital.

Surgery in Thailand could cost him upwards of £90,000, with the British Embassy hoping to fly him home to save him the bill.

Last month, US tourist Geoffrey Maui, 28, died after falling from the same point.

Paul is best know for playing ‘EastEnders’ character Joe Wicks from 1996 to 1997, where he featured in a high-profile schizophrenia storyline.

He has also had roles in shows including ‘Secret Diary Of A Call Girl’, ‘Holby City’, ‘Law & Order: UK’ and ‘Harley Street’.

Most recently, he was seen in Channel 4′s school-based drama ‘Ackely Bridge’ playing teacher Steve Bell.

