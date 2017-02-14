Paul Nuttall's Five Most Dubious Claims He's Been Forced To Defend

The MEP and party candidate in the Stoke Central by-election made the claim on his official website. “I lost close personal friends at that match and understand as well as anyone how deep the scars of that tragedy go,” he said in a now deleted post from 2012.

However, appearing on Radio City Talk today, Nuttall admitted it was false when presented with a copy of his quote.

“I haven’t lost anyone who was a close personal friends, there were people I knew through football and things like that,” he admitted. “I’m sorry about that. I haven’t put that out. That is wrong.”

2. He has a PhD.

The Mail on Sunday reported Nuttall’s LinkedIn page claimed he completed a PhD in History in 2004 at Liverpool Hope University. His online CV caused confusion at the institution, which did not win university status until 2005 and did not have the authority to award PhDs until 2009.

A spokesman for Nuttall said the entry had been penned by an “over-enthusiastic researcher”, and the politician one day hoped to complete the PhD research into the ‘History of Conservatism in Liverpool’ - which he started at the then college 12 years ago.

When quizzed about the claim on the Andrew Marr Show, Nuttall said he was not responsible: “No, I’ve never claimed I’ve got a PhD. It’s not on my website. It’s on a LinkedIn page that wasn’t put up by us and we don’t know where it’s come from.”

3. He played professional football for Tranmere Rovers.