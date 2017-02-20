Paul Nuttall 'Not Fit To Lead' Ukip Say Party Officials As They Quit Over Hillsborough Row

Two Ukip chairmen have resigned from the party over the “crass insensitivity” of Paul Nuttall’s false claims about the Hillsborough tragedy.

Liverpool and Merseyside branch chairs Stuart Monkham and Adam Heatherington announced they were quitting Ukip on Monday and said Nuttall was “not fit to lead” to the party.

The resignations are another setback for Nuttall’s hopes of being elected the MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central at the by-election on Thursday.

Last week Nuttall admitted claims on his website that he lost “close personal friends” at Hillsborough were false.

However he has denied allegations he was not even at the stadium at the time and said he is the victim of a “coordinated, cruel and almost evil smear campaign”.

Ukip donor Arron Banks also said he was “sick to death” of hearing about Hillsborough.

In a statement, Monkham said: ““Although the timing of our resignations is unfortunate in light of upcoming elections, both Adam and I wish to make it clear, where the painful subject of Hillsborough is concerned, with closure not yet in sight, this unprofessional approach and crass insensitivity from high profile people closely within and without Ukip is upsetting and intolerable.

“We identify most strongly with all the good people of Liverpool and most importantly the families of the Hillsborough victims who have fought so hard and long for justice, in their condemnation of the way Ukip has handled these issues and have resigned our positions and membership of Ukip forthwith.”