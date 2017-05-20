Ukip’s leader admitted he is not confident he will be elected next month before claiming the party will be stronger than ever in two years.

With just 19 days to go before the country heads to the polls, Paul Nuttall refused to be pinned down on how many seats his party would win in the General Election.

As he took a break from campaigning and sat down to tuck into pie, mash and parsley liquor in Dagenham, east London, the Boston and Skegness candidate stressed they are “targeting sensibly” and they will “get people over the line”.

Quizzed by the Press Association on if this included himself, Liverpudlian Nuttall said: “I don’t know about that - but we will certainly give it a go.”