Paul Nuttall Quits As Ukip Leader

Paul Nuttall has quit as Ukip leader with immediate effect following a terrible set of General Election results.

The MEP only took over as leader seven months ago, and his brief tenure in charge was marked by controversies about his past and the increasing electoral irrelevance of Ukip.

The party only ran a limited slate of candidates in the General Election, and Nuttall finished third in Boston and Skegness – winning just 3,308 votes.

The party focused its election campaign on tackling the threat of radical Islam, and called for the banning of the burka and examining the genitals of young Muslim women to check for signs of female genital mutilation.

Speaking this morning, Nuttall said that like the tide, Ukip’s fortunes will come in and go out again.

He added: “I am standing down today as the leader of Ukip with immediate effect. This will allow the party to have a new leader in place by the conference in September.

“The new rebranded Ukip must be launched and a new era must begin with a new leader.

“I never envisaged that I would lead the party into three by-elections and a general election in the space of six hectic months. I wanted at least a year of calm to rebrand and rebuild the party’s structures.”

Former party chairman Steve Crowther has taken over as interim leader, but rumours are already circulating that Nigel Farage may return for a third stint in charge.