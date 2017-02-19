1 "Hair-brained" global warming Paul Nuttall MEP In January 2010, he defended his choice to speak about "so-called man-made global warming" while Cumbria was flooded, pointing to the "coldest winter for 100 years".



He wrote: "Have you noticed that the ‘alarmists’ don’t call it Global Warming anymore? No, they call it Climate Change, but only because their ‘hair-brained’ theory of Global Warming has fallen on its backside quicker than I did today when I slipped on the ice in Liverpool."

2 Privatisation of NHS Paul Nuttall MEP



"I would argue that the very existence of the NHS stifles competition, and as competition drives quality and choice, innovation and improvements are restricted."



Nuttall has since promised that Ukip would not campaign to privatise the NHS under his leadership.



: “I want to make it clear, under my leadership, we will be committed to putting more money into the NHS, but onto the front line; into nurses, into doctors, into midwives.” Nuttall wrote a series of posts setting out his views on the NHS, including this in 2014: "I would like to congratulate the coalition government for bringing a whiff of privatisation into the beleaguered National Health Service."I would argue that the very existence of the NHS stifles competition, and as competition drives quality and choice, innovation and improvements are restricted."Nuttall has since promised that Ukip would not campaign to privatise the NHS under his leadership. He said : “I want to make it clear, under my leadership, we will be committed to putting more money into the NHS, but onto the front line; into nurses, into doctors, into midwives.”

3 Gay rights and political correctness Paul Nuttall MEP A double-header from January 2011.



First, Nuttall argues a gay equality court victory was a "complete joke" - complaining that Christians Peter and Hazelmary Bull could not bar a gay couple from their guesthouse.



He wrote: "(The case) was brought by two homosexual men who took exception because the couple refused to allow them to sleep in the same bed.



"What a complete joke. Aren’t people allowed to live by their religious beliefs in the country anymore?



"It seems not, especially if those beliefs clash with ‘modern’ views, which the PC ‘luvies’ constantly tell us, represents ‘progress.’ Progress in whose eyes I ask?"



He went on to defend football pundits Andy Gray and Richard Keys, who were sacked by Sky Sports for making sexist remarks.



"Gray and his colleague Richard Keys were accused of ‘sexism’ after they cracked a few harmless jokes about a woman linesman – oops sorry, I mean referees assistant (more PC tosh).



"Gray was partaking in something we call ‘banter’ in football circles, and it is what gets said on the terraces and down the pub.



"It's not as if he said it live on air, but then again, so what if he had, it's no worse than the way the Loose Women show regularly mocks men."



He concluded: "The world's gone mad, and until we all stand up to these PC mind-benders, it will only get worse."