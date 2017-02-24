Last night Paul Nuttall ’s still brief leadership of Ukip was thrown into further turmoil as voters in Stoke-on-Trent Central voted against him with a proverbial middle finger.

Labour’s Gareth Snell retained the seat with 7,853 votes to Ukip’s 5,233 - a comfortable win given the much-trumpeted threat Ukip poses to the party in the north of England.

STATEMENT FROM PAUL NUTTALL: I'm delighted to have been elected by the people of Stoke; I promise to put my astronaut training on hold.

Nuttall’s campaign was blighted by false claims he lost “close friends” in the Hillsborough disaster as well as confusion over where he actually lived.

UKIP's Paul Nuttall asked why he listed residence he's never been to as current "home" on nomination form. Party said he was moving today. pic.twitter.com/Q8kq1BekrS

When Crick pointed out that electoral rules state candidates must put their home on their nomination form, Nuttall replied: “It will be for the rest of the campaign.”

My hunch is Paul Nuttall's future CV will have "MP for Stoke on Trent Central" on it whether he wins tomorrow or not.

It later transpired he had moved into an empty house in an attempt to quash rumours of foul play which, as the chap on Question Time last night said, might be up for sale pretty soon.

UKIP spokesman says Paul Nuttall has NOW moved into empty Stoke home Nuttall claimed on nom forms as "home address" pic.twitter.com/gUznRqu4ln

So one can only assume that not only is Nuttall nursing the sore head of defeat today but he’s also doing it sat in an empty house.

I would like to say a big thanks to the people of Stoke and everyone in UKIP who came to campaign with us in the by-election.

@paulnuttallukip congratulations on getting elected and good luck with your mission to Mars

Spare a thought for Paul Nuttall, who now owns an unfurnished house in Stoke

Defending his campaign while being harangued by reporters, Nuttall claimed the seat was only 17th on his party’s target list.

He said: “We are not going anywhere and I am not going anywhere. We will go on and have success in the future.”