Paul Pogba Says Manchester United 'Played For People That Died' After Europa League Win

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has dedicated his team’s win in the Europa League to the victims of Monday’s suicide bomb on an emotional evening in Stockholm.

The victory came in the aftermath of 22 being killed and scores injured as a result of the attack on the Ariana Grande concert in the city.

A minute’s silence was observed before the game in respect for the victims, and the team held a banner after the game reading: Manchester - A City United.

The French midfielder scored the opening goal in Jose Mourinho side’s two-nil defeat of Ajax. After the game, Pogba said:

“We played for the country, we played for Manchester and we played for them, the people that died.”

"We won for Manchester."



"We played for the people that died."



🎤 Paul Pogba pic.twitter.com/nwb1Z97fqB — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2017

Manchester United legend David Beckham wrote on Instagram how “tonight was more important than sport”.

He wrote:

“Tonight was more important than sport... “Yes a big night for Manchester United but an even bigger night for the city and for our country .... “At a time when we are grieving for the families that have lost loved ones we have a sport that has bought a little happiness at a difficult time... “We pray for peace.”

Fans at the game held signs and banners underlining the defiance being witnessed across the city.

Reuters Staff / Reuters

