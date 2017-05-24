SPORT

Paul Pogba Says Manchester United 'Played For People That Died' After Europa League Win

An emotional night in Stockholm.

24/05/2017 23:01
Graeme Demianyk Night News Editor and US-Based Reporter, HuffPost UK
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND via Getty Images
Manchester United's players observe a minute's silence for the victims of the bomb attack in Manchester ahead the UEFA Europa League final football match Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has dedicated his team’s win in the Europa League to the victims of Monday’s suicide bomb on an emotional evening in Stockholm.

The victory came in the aftermath of 22 being killed and scores injured as a result of the attack on the Ariana Grande concert in the city.

A minute’s silence was observed before the game in respect for the victims, and the team held a banner after the game reading: Manchester - A City United.

The French midfielder scored the opening goal in Jose Mourinho side’s two-nil defeat of Ajax.  After the game, Pogba said:

“We played for the country, we played for Manchester and we played for them, the people that died.”

Manchester United legend David Beckham wrote on Instagram how “tonight was more important than sport”.

He wrote: 

“Tonight was more important than sport...

“Yes a big night for Manchester United but an even bigger night for the city and for our country ....

“At a time when we are grieving for the families that have lost loved ones we have a sport that has bought a little happiness at a difficult time...

“We pray for peace.”

Fans at the game held signs and banners underlining the defiance being witnessed across the city.

Reuters Staff / Reuters
Reuters Staff / Reuters

And Manchester City tweeted signaling local rivalries had been swept aside, adopting the same phrase as United.

Related...

More:

Manchester Manchester United Manchester City F.C. Manchester Attack UEFA Europa League
Suggest a correction
Comments
Paul Pogba Says Manchester United 'Played For People That Died' After Europa League Win

CONVERSATIONS