17 From '17: Paul Sweeney, From Glasgow's Shipyards To The Green Benches

Former shipbuilder and army reservist Paul Sweeney clinched Glasgow North East from the SNP at the 2017 General Election by a whisker - just 242 votes to be precise.

Despite the 28-year-old signing a letter calling for the resignation of Jeremy Corbyn in 2016, the Labour leader wasted no time in promoting Sweeney to shadow Scotland minister.

He began his first political campaign after a phonecall from one Sarah Brown to help William Bain defend the seat he now holds back in 2009. Since then, he has stood for a seat in the Scottish Parliament and is now one of seven Labour MPs north of the border. After a confident start on the green benches, he has been widely tipped to climb far and fast.

Here, he talks about his journey into politics.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow, which was originally built as a poor law hospital in the early 20th century. Before the NHS was founded, there was such a stigma attached to it that babies born there would have the address of a nearby street listed on their birth certificate, for fear of being castigated as a pauper. Luckily that had long passed by the time I was born there in 1989.

I grew up in Auchinairn on the northern outskirts of Glasgow and I was a carer for my gran who lived in the adjacent area of Milton when I was young. The area had a lot of challenges after the ravages of a decade of Thatcherism. It was a relatively poor and tough area although when my mum was growing up there in the 1960s and 12970s it was quite prosperous. It had a high unemployment rate after the shipyards closed and anti-social behaviour was a major problem. That was hugely improved when Labour came to power in 1997 and housing in the area was renewed.

I’m so proud to now represent the area I grew up in.