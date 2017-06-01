‘Paula’ continues tonight, with Denise Gough’s title character clearly about to come under the uncomfortable spotlight, following the death of her on-off lover, married teacher Philip

Last week’s debut saw Paula have an ill-considered one-night-stand with handyman James, played by a brooding Tom Hughes. Things took a rocky turn after she dismissed him, but only after he’d discovered evidence of her secret relationship with Philip. And that was only the start of Paula’s problems.