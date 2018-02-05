Well-Educated Mums Still Suffer 'Pay Penalty' If They Choose Part-Time Work, Says IFS

Well educated mums who choose to work part-time still suffer a “pay penalty” over time, a new report has found.

Calls have been made for power-holders to “redesign the jobs market” after the IFS study the gender pay gap accelerates even more rapidly for mothers opt for part-time jobs.

Overall gender wage gap has fallen from 28% to 18% since the early 1990s for the less well educated, but has remained stubbornly at 22% for the highest educated, the study reveals.

Mums tend to spend more time in part-time employment and therefore don’t reap the pay rises associated with more experience, research found.

But by the time a first child reaches the age of 20, mothers earn around 30% less on average than similarly educated fathers, said the report funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

Some of the gap is explained by mothers in part-time jobs or taking a break from work altogether, said the report.

Even before they have children, women earn around 10% less than men, but the gap widens for many after they have children.

Monica Costa Dias, IFS associate director, said: “There are many likely reasons for persistent gaps in the wages of men and women which research is still investigating, but the fact that working part-time has a long-term depressing effect is an important contributing factor.

“It is remarkable that periods spent in part-time work lead to virtually no wage progression at all. It should be a priority for governments and others to understand the reasons for this.

“Addressing it would have the potential to narrow the gender wage gap significantly.”

Robert Joyce, IFS associate director, added: “It is now the highest-educated women whose wages are the furthest behind their male counterparts, and this is particularly related to the fact that they lose out so badly from working part-time.”

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: “What this study shows very clearly is that as a society we are not doing enough to value women’s talents. That is a blow to our productivity and a huge problem for the economy as a whole.

“We need to make it possible for part-time work to keep women on the career ladder.