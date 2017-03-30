Around 2.3 million workers will receive a pay rise when minimum wage rates increase on Saturday, but they will create pressures for employers, a report finds.

A study by the Low Pay Commission revealed that in some areas of the UK, more than a fifth of workers will have a wage increase, while in others, just 1% will benefit.

The Government’s National Living Wage, paid to people over 24, goes up by 30p an hour to £7.50.

The national minimum wage will increase by 10p to £7.05 for those aged 21 to 24, by 5p to £5.60 for those aged 18 to 20 and by 5p to £4.05 for those aged 16 and 17.