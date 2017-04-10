All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    10/04/2017 09:19 BST | Updated 10/04/2017 12:24 BST

    PC Keith Palmer To Be Honoured With Full Police Funeral At Southwark Cathedral

    He gave his life protecting the Houses of Parliament.

    Members of the police force have paid poignant tributes to PC Keith Palmer ahead of his funeral, which will see thousands of officers line the streets in central London.

    Palmer, who was murdered in the Westminster terror attack, will be honoured with a full police funeral at 2pm on Monday.

    His colleagues in the police force shared touching messages as they prepared to say their goodbyes to the fallen officer.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PC Keith Palmer's coffin passes a police guard of honour as it arrives at Westminster Chapel

    Thousands of officers from across the country are expected to line the streets around the cathedral and could take part in the service as ushers.

    A range of train companies offered free return travel to London for police officers attending Palmer’s funeral.

     

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Keith Palmer's cap is held as his coffin arrives at Westminster's Chapel of St Mary Undercroft

    The 48-year-old was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood as he carried out his duties on the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster.

    His coffin will be taken from the Palace of Westminster, where it has lain in rest overnight since Sunday, to Southwark Cathedral for the funeral on Monday, followed by a private cremation, the Press Association reported.

    The Queen gave permission for Palmer’s body to rest in Westminster’s Chapel of St Mary Undercroft, an honour normally reserved for heads of state.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Keith Palmer was killed while on duty in Westminster

    Full service funerals are normally only held when a police officer or member of staff dies while they are carrying out their duty, Scotland Yard said.

    Around 5,000 police officers, along with an estimated 40-50,000 members of the public, are expected to line the streets of London to pay their respects, according to the Evening Standard.

    The funeral service will be attended by around 50 members of Palmer’s family including his wife, child, mother and father, brother and sisters.

    Many police officers shared tributes to Palmer on the hashtag #StandForKeith ahead of the funeral...

    As well as others...

    Four other innocent people were killed and dozens of others injured in the 82-second atrocity on Wednesday 22 March, which ended with Masood being shot dead.

    Andreea Cristea, 31, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Kurt Cochran, 54, and Aysha Frade, 44, died after he ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:newslondonPoliceLondon attack 2017Westminster BridgeKeith Palmer

    Conversations