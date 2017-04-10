Members of the police force have paid poignant tributes to PC Keith Palmer ahead of his funeral, which will see thousands of officers line the streets in central London.
Palmer, who was murdered in the Westminster terror attack, will be honoured with a full police funeral at 2pm on Monday.
His colleagues in the police force shared touching messages as they prepared to say their goodbyes to the fallen officer.
Thousands of officers from across the country are expected to line the streets around the cathedral and could take part in the service as ushers.
A range of train companies offered free return travel to London for police officers attending Palmer’s funeral.
The 48-year-old was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood as he carried out his duties on the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster.
His coffin will be taken from the Palace of Westminster, where it has lain in rest overnight since Sunday, to Southwark Cathedral for the funeral on Monday, followed by a private cremation, the Press Association reported.
The Queen gave permission for Palmer’s body to rest in Westminster’s Chapel of St Mary Undercroft, an honour normally reserved for heads of state.
Full service funerals are normally only held when a police officer or member of staff dies while they are carrying out their duty, Scotland Yard said.
Around 5,000 police officers, along with an estimated 40-50,000 members of the public, are expected to line the streets of London to pay their respects, according to the Evening Standard.
The funeral service will be attended by around 50 members of Palmer’s family including his wife, child, mother and father, brother and sisters.
Many police officers shared tributes to Palmer on the hashtag #StandForKeith ahead of the funeral...
As well as others...
Four other innocent people were killed and dozens of others injured in the 82-second atrocity on Wednesday 22 March, which ended with Masood being shot dead.
Andreea Cristea, 31, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Kurt Cochran, 54, and Aysha Frade, 44, died after he ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.