Peanut Allergy Cure May Be On Horizon With Trial Treatment Still Working After Four Years

Scientists may have discovered a cure for peanut allergies after a treatment administered four years ago has proven to still be effective in patients.

In 2013 a group of children with peanut allergies took part in a study at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) in Australia.

Half the children were given a probiotic and peanut oral immunotherapy (PPOIT) believed to halt the allergy, while the other half were given a placebo.

At the end of the 2013 experiment, more than 80% of children who received the combination therapy no longer presented allergy symptoms, compared to less than 4% of the placebo group.

Now, a follow up study has shown the majority of children who received the combination treatment still do not appear to be allergic to peanuts.