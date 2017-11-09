9 Completely Irrelevant Things You Might Not Know About Penny Mordaunt

1) She Once Lost A Bet And Had To Say ‘Cock’ Six Times In The Commons

Mordaunt is a Royal Nay Reservist and as well learning everything needed to become an acting sub-lieutenant, she has also fallen victim to some good old fashioned armed forces japery.

In 2014, she said: “During our mess dinner at the end of the course I was fined for a misdemeanour, and the fine was to say a particular word, the abbreviation of cockerel, several times during a speech on the floor of the House of Commons and mention all of the officer’s names present.”

And here is that speech - maintaining a straight face throughout but very nearly cracking at the mention of “cock-a-hoop” around the 2:36 mark.