All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    14/07/2017 13:34 BST

    People Are Sharing The Beautiful Impact Online Friendships Have Had On Their Lives

    'There was a whole Twitter table at my wedding.'

    Spending time on social media can sometimes get a bad rep and while it is important for us to be mindful of our screen time, it can also have a lot of benefits.

    People on Twitter have been sharing the positive impact finding friendship online has had on their lives.

    It all began after CaShawn Thompson (@thepbg) told her 10.6K followers “internet friendships are real”.

    She then asked others to share what they had gained from online interactions.

    Thompson’s tweet was soon inundated with replies, with people sharing touching stories of connection, friendship and love.

    Check out some of their responses below and prepare to have your faith in humanity restored.

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:TwitterGood Newsfriendship

    Conversations