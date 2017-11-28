People Called This Illustration 'Disgusting' For Featuring A Woman's Body Hair

But while the image received more than 2,700 likes, some labelled it “disgusting”.

Tyler, who regularly shares body-positive posts, captioned the image: “Thankful for my softness because it makes me human.”

Tyler Feder posted the self-portrait on Instagram last week, which showed herself with unshaven legs and armpits.

An illustrator was left rolling her eyes due to the “controversy” her latest drawing generated, simply for featuring female body hair.

Others focussed on the body shape of Tyler’s self-portrait, with one person saying: “Don’t be proud of being fat.”

Several people left hateful comments around the inclusion of body hair in the illustration, with one Instagram user saying: “What girl has hairy ass legs, that shit is nasty. ”

On Monday, Tyler tweeted screen shots of some of the comments her illustration received, which included one-word replies such as “disgusting” and “gross”.

Alert: this cute self portrait I did in a moment of body love is apparently super controversial!!! pic.twitter.com/XdeUye6HgS

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Tyler said she’s grown “pretty numb” to the comments her artwork receives as this happens fairly regularly.

“At the beginning, though, I felt so angry and hurt that my peaceful, personal art brought out such vitriol in strangers,” she said.

She also believes the comments offer a glimpse into how society feels about female body hair.

“Even commercials for razors and shaving cream show women shaving an already hairless leg, so I think it’s safe to say that female hair is viewed by our society as ugly, gross, and wrong - and that negativity grows exponentially when the woman is a member of any other marginalised communities,” she said.

“There’s also this perplexing notion that female body hair is ‘unhygienic’, as if it’s impossible to wash a body that has hair on it.

“I would much rather have female body hair viewed the same as male body hair. It’s just hair! Some people have more, some people have less, and it’s not a big deal either way.”

Thankfully, Tyler hasn’t let the haters get her down.

She later tweeted joking that she’d like to throw a pie at her critics, adding: “I do get a kick out of how worked up people get by an innocuous doodle.”