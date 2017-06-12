All Sections
    12/06/2017 16:15 BST | Updated 12/06/2017 17:24 BST

    People Dating An Identical Twin Answer The Question On Everybody's Mind

    👯

    Seeing as most of us struggle to tell the difference between identical twins, it stands to reason that if you fancy one twin you probably fancy both, right? Well no, not really.

    People dating an identical twin have taken to Reddit to answer the age-old question (that they’re probably tired of hearing) and dispel the myth that all twins are created equal.

    Not only are there often subtle physical differences that make even identical twins quite distinctive from one another, but NEWSFLASH: attraction is about more than physical appearance. So stop being so shallow, people.

    Here Redditors share thoughts and embarrassing stories about their partner’s twin sibling. Warning: just because they’re isn’t an attraction doesn’t mean there haven’t been mix-ups, such as the odd misplaced bum slap - awkward.  

    Robert Recker via Getty Images

    “I found her attractive but she was a different person, so half of what I was attracted to changed.”

    Glorthiar

    “My wife’s identical twin sister is the most annoying person ever.”

    BigOldDoggie

    “My parents met because my dad went up to my mom, grabbed her ass, and said ‘last night was fun...’ - turns out my (party animal) aunt had been at a party and boned my dad the night before. My (extremely prim and proper) mother was mortified and ran away. My dad saw my aunt again later and was like ‘what was THAT this morning?’ and my aunt had to explain. He later saw my mom and apologised and about 5 years later they ran into each other again and he made sure he knew which one she was when they started talking.

    “Dad and aunt now hate each other.”

     - loveinanelevator131

    “I used to date a girl with an identical same sex twin. Most people couldn’t tell the difference between them, and couldn’t understand why I was attracted to one, but not the other.

    “I could tell them apart though, and to me the one I was dating was far more attractive.

    “I think in reality, it was probably that I was attracted to her personality more than her twin’s, and that in turn caused her to be physically more attractive.”

    RJrules64

    “I actually dated an identical triplet. Thankfully they all had very different styles and kept different hair colours, so I never got my girlfriend confused with her 2 sisters.

    “I’d be a liar if I said the thought of a foursome with 3 different variations of my girlfriend never crossed my mind.”

    RebelScvm 

    “I dated a twin years ago. The brother I dated would LIGHT UP when I walked into a room. The other one treated me like I was in the way. Plus he was a surly, kind of jerky guy.

    “They were both good looking, but the one I dated was just a beautiful person.”

    OmgSignUpAlready  

    “When I first went to his family home, I worried that I wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. In fact, it’s way easier than you’d realise. I can even tell them apart in childhood photos now. Plus they have totally different personalities. So in answer to your question, no, I’m not attracted to his twin. It’s not just appearance that counts in being attracted to someone.

    “His twin’s girlfriend however... She had already dated my boyfriend before dating him. So there’s an alternative answer for ya.”

    lacemonster 

    “I’ve only dated one guy who was an identical twin and I almost slept with his brother.”

    _Scrumtrulescent_

    “They’re both gorgeous, but I’m not attracted to her like I am to my girlfriend. Finding the differences when I first met them was embarrassingly difficult, but now I can tell from all angles. Never had any mishaps or confusion of who is who while we were dating.”

    ITS_NOT_THAT_GAY 

    “Currently dating a twin who lives with his twin brother. I’m not attracted to his brother and I’m not really sure why, they’re very similar in personality and interests. His brother’s girlfriend however, has been weird/jealous about me dating her boyfriend’s twin from the start.”

    phantasmagoria4 

    “My wife has a twin sister. They’re both pretty attractive but I never was interested in the sister. I almost smacked her butt a few times when we were all together. Thankfully it hasn’t happened yet.”

    steevo3 

