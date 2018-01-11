All Sections
    11/01/2018 15:13 GMT

    People and dogs rescued from California mudslides

    More than a dozen are still reported missing.

    US Coast Guard video shows more helicopter rescues from the southern California mudslides.

    The Coast Guard says a man, a girl and a dog were plucked from the roof of their home on Tuesday.

    A separate helicopter evacuated eight people and five dogs from the Montecito Golf Course.

    They were brought to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

    AP

    Hundreds of searchers are still hunting for survivors of the flash flooding and mudslides near Santa Barbara, California.

    The death toll from Tuesday’s pre-dawn flash flood has risen to at least 17. More than a dozen were still reported missing.

