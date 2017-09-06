In the past four years, ‘People Just Do Nothing’ has made the gigantic leap from being a YouTube show to a BAFTA-winning comedy. As it charts the lives of the Kurupt FM gang, the BBC Three hit manages to perfectly balance the hilariously funny with the surprisingly hard-hitting, with MC Grindah leading viewers on a journey through pirate radio, Brentford and beyond.

BBC

So, the question of who would be perfect for our next WISE WORDS interview - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - was an easy one. Who better to provide some wisdom, in these tough times, than Grindah himself? (Yes, the actual man himself, and not actor Allan Mustafa, whoever that is). Here’s what he had to say... How do you deal with negativity? Basically, just crush anyone in my path with lyrics. I can just write a lyric about you and destroy you, but nobody ever tries to test me because it’s obvious that I’m better than them. So everyone just leaves me to it really. I’ve never done anything in my life that hasn’t worked out perfectly. What about your failed relationship with Miche? Alright, fair enough. With Miche yeah, obviously, like, some people don’t know what they’ve got in front of them until it’s gone, d’ya know what I mean? I feel like she’ll learn one day. What do you do to switch off from the world? Just smoke loads of weed, basically. When and where are you happiest? Probably at Kurupt FM surrounded by all of my best mates. I’m at my happiest when I’m at radio, surrounded by men. I don’t boss people around. It’s delegating. Apart from MC-ing, I pride myself on being a top delegator and people love me, they thank me for that. When I’m at my happiest, at my zen moment, is when I’m in the middle of a like, 132-bar verse or something.

BBC/Roughcut/Jack Barnes

What has been the hardest lesson you’ve learned? I suppose the hardest lesson I’ve learned is that sometimes you can do too much drugs. But that’s not my fault, that was more Steves’ fault... so actually the hardest lesson I’ve learned is just to not hang around with Steves too much. In one sense yeah, I got really close to Steves and now I get what he has to go through all day. People just look at him and think, ‘oh he looks like a mess’, but when I was like that it actually felt really fun in my head but it looked bad and life is about what you look like. A lot of people got let down by me because I am gorgeous, green-eyed and best-dressed. I wasn’t just letting myself down, I was letting everyone down. You was probably let down. What would you tell your 13-year-old self? I would say, ‘don’t wait to show the world your lyrics’, d’ya know what I mean? Because funnily enough, the lyrics I had when I was 13, I am still spitting now. I should have started radio years ago but instead I started at 15. What did you do between 13 and 15? I was mainly just MCing at myself in the mirror and getting my lyrical sword sharpened. What three things are at the top of your to-do list? Get a better aerial so that Kurupt can reach further out. Get back with Miche and then third, is finish writing a screenplay about my life where I play myself in the past, present and the future. The aerial will probably be easiest. I don’t have to actually do that, I can just send Fantasy up on the roof to sort it out.

BBC Pictures