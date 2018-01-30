8 People On How Kindness Changed Their Life After A Cancer Diagnosis

Eight people have opened up about acts of kindness they experienced following a cancer diagnosis - and their stories will restore your faith in humanity.

One woman, Pravina, revealed that on the day she was due to have her hair cut really short, staff at her local hair salon closed up for the morning and devoted the entire time to her.

“One of them sat with me, holding my hand while they cut my hair,” she explained. “That was one of the nicest things anyone’s ever done.”

Another cancer patient, Sara, revealed that her neighbours would send her a batch of homemade meals every time she had chemo.

“They would literally just pop them under the fence at my house,” she said. “So there was no intrusion, no song and dance about it. That was one of the kindest things that ever happened.”