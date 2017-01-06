LIFESTYLE

Six People Over 80 Who Are Fitter Than You Are

Age ain't nothing but a number.

There are those in life who moan about going to the gym, and there are those who get up and go for it. And these pensioners are firmly in the latter camp.

A handful of people aged 80 and over are putting us all to shame with their impressive fitness regimes.

From running marathons to setting a casual world record (or two), next time you’re feeling sorry for yourself because you don’t want to hit the gym, let these six fitness fanatics spur you on. 

  • Sister Madonna Buder, 86
    Nike
    Sister Madonna Buder has earned the nickname ‘The Iron Nun’ having completed more than 40 Ironman races in the past 30 years.

    She completed her first Ironman race - comprising of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run - in 1985, aged 65.

    At 75, she became the oldest woman to ever complete an Ironman triathlon and at 82, she set a world record as the oldest Ironman triathlon competitor. 

    She says faith, listening to her body and maintaining a positive attitude to her physical endurance have enabled her to succeed. 
  • Diana Green, 82
    Diana Green
    Not only did Diana Green survive breast cancer, but on her 82nd birthday she ran the 2016 London Marathon to raise money for cancer research.

    Speaking to HuffPost UK before the race she said: “The crowds are so wonderful, they really spur you on. I’m excited to be starting in the VIP section and spying some celebs!” 

    What a hero. 
  • Robert Marchand, 105
    Jacky Naegelen / Reuters
    French cyclist Robert Marchand, aged 105, recently set a world record on his bike covering 14.08 miles in one hour.

    Afterwards he said he would've beaten his time if he hadn't missed a sign telling him he had 10 minutes left to cycle. 

    "Otherwise I would have gone faster, I would have posted a better time," he told Associated Press. "I'm not tired."
  • Jean Dawson, 100
    Lorne Campbell / Guzelian
    At 100 years old, Jean Dawson is still a picture of health thanks to over 30 years of dedication to yoga.

    She has been bending and twisting her body almost every single week for the past three decades.

    “I really enjoy doing yoga," she said. "It has really changed my life and has helped cure aches and pains.

    "I use to have trouble from a slipped disc in my back but doing yoga really helped me cope with it.”
  • Ella Mae Colbert, 100
    YouTube / Go Upstate
    In May 2016, Ella Mae Colbert set a new world record for the 100-meter dash, just one week after her 100th birthday.

    Colbert has been running track since her school days and despite falling on her first attempt, she smashed the previous record for 100-year-old runners (which was 1 minute 17 seconds) and crossed the finish line in 46.791 seconds. 
  • Charles Eugster, 97
    Harry Engels via Getty Images
    Dr Charles Eugster is a bodybuilder and sprinter who has set numerous world records in his age group for races ranging from 60 meters to 400 meters.

    The 97-year-old, who refers to retirement as "one of the worst things that you can do to yourself", said he got into fitness late on in life. 

    According to Today.com, he began serious weight training when he was 87 and didn't start running until he turned 95.

    "By the time you get to 85 you may have lost about 50 percent of your muscle mass and power, so I think it's extremely important in your older age to do everything you can to build muscle," he added. 

