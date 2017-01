Six People Over 80 Who Are Fitter Than You Are

Dr Charles Eugster is a bodybuilder and sprinter who has set numerous world records in his age group for races ranging from 60 meters to 400 meters.The 97-year-old, who refers to retirement as "one of the worst things that you can do to yourself", said he got into fitness late on in life. According to Today.com, he began serious weight training when he was 87 and didn't start running until he turned 95."By the time you get to 85 you may have lost about 50 percent of your muscle mass and power, so I think it's extremely important in your older age to do everything you can to build muscle," he added.