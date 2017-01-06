Six People Over 80 Who Are Fitter Than You Are

There are those in life who moan about going to the gym, and there are those who get up and go for it. And these pensioners are firmly in the latter camp.

A handful of people aged 80 and over are putting us all to shame with their impressive fitness regimes.

From running marathons to setting a casual world record (or two), next time you’re feeling sorry for yourself because you don’t want to hit the gym, let these six fitness fanatics spur you on.