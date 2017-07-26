The Daily Mail has once again prompted criticism of its treatment of female politicians with its latest take on Prime Minister Theresa May’s clothes.

The paper’s front page featured a full length shot of the PM in a pink dress, which she wore while on holiday visiting Lake Garda in Northern Italy, alongside the headline “Oh dear, Theresa!”

Inside, the Mail’s fashion editor, Fiona McIntosh, gave her verdict on the outfit, and it is far from complimentary.