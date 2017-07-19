The heavy rain, thunder and lightning that lashed parts of the UK last night resulted in a restless evening - and grumpy morning - for many.
People have been taking to Twitter to vent about the lack of sleep they managed to get with the loud weather conditions outside.
The intense weather that hit the south of the country meant a peaceful night’s sleep was off the cards for many, while lying in their beds in fear was the order of the day.
Though some actually seemed to rather enjoy it.
The sky did put on a pretty impressive display last night, and it looks likely that it won’t be the last we see of this weather as the torrential downpours move north across the country.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning right through the day for large swathes of England and Wales, with the North West likely to be hit with downpours during the evening rush hour.
It also predicted that a month’s worth of rain could fall in some places in a matter of hours.