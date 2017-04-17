All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    17/04/2017 13:57 BST | Updated 18/04/2017 10:15 BST

    People Reveal The Worst Kept Secret Their Partner Is Trying To Hide From Them

    😳

    They say honesty is the best policy, but that’s even more true when it comes to your partner - especially when there’s a chance they already know what you’re hiding. 

    People on Reddit are sharing the worst kept secret their partner is trying to hide from them - and the results are eye-opening.

    You may think you’re the best secret keeper in the land, but if these Redditors prove your partner may know you better than you think.

    From bad habits to downright infidelity, white lies to huge cover-ups, here are some of the not-so-secret secrets.  

    PeopleImages via Getty Images

    “I knew for a year and a half about my engagement ring and never told him until after he proposed. He was not so good at hiding.”

    AwkwardRawrz

    “She waits until I sleep to steal my pillows”

     - BayMoone

    “She says she loves me, but really she’s just using me to not feel lonely”

    jonascheee

    “He has been hiding he’s autistic from me for ten years.”

    Sexycornwitch 

    “I’m his first girlfriend. He’s 42...

    “This isn’t ‘the worst’ bc it’s something to be ashamed of, it’s just something he doesn’t know I know. I wish he’d been up front about it in the beginning, but it doesn’t change how much I adore him in the least.”

    chefknucklehead

    “Her ex is in town and she is secretly meeting him behind my back.

    “I know this because her location is always shared with me due to her habit of forgetting where her phone is.”

    barrbill

    “She smokes when I’m not home, I know this because I always move the router to the window where the signals best, when I come home the router is in a different position away from the window, I put it back without her knowing and call her out for smoking, she has no idea how I keep finding out!”

    fexian

    “She had sex with my boss before we knew each other, before I had been hired into the company. I’m not mad about it or anything, everyone has a past but she carefully dances around ever coming into my work now and I’m careful not to bring him up.”

    RexDust

    “They don’t love me anymore. But... ya know... finances and such.”

    GreatAndZealous

    “She is breaking up with me tomorow, said she wants to talk, and it’s not something we can talk about in texts. We are on the verge of a breakup for like two months now, feels bad.”

    Yarash2110

     

    “I know her secret Twitter handle.”

    Mynameisnotdoug

     

    “Used my girlfriend’s phone to google something one morning and found really old man porn open on a private tab. I had a good laugh about it.”

    ChocElite

     

    “He hides chocolate bars in his work bag. Bastard.”

    wetowetobetobe

    “My ex peed the bed. He didn’t know that I knew... Blamed it all on the cat.”

     - spicehamster

    “My (soon to be) ex-wife met another guy about a year and a half ago. She was so bad at hiding it that I thought she WANTED to get caught. Posting romantic stuff on her Instagram when we hadn’t been romantic in a long time. Confronted her, lied even with solid evidence...”

    arentyouangel

    “When we were in the hospital for some weird pain that I had, uninsured, and the doctors thought it might be cancer, I lost it a bit. She was so brave for me.

    “But her mother called, she went into the bathroom to talk but she didn’t know that the sound echoed pretty loudly into the room. I heard her break down, sobbing, telling her mom she didn’t know how we were going to pay for treatment and that it looked really bad. I’ll never tell her I heard her, but god it was heartbreaking...

    “When she came out you wouldn’t even know she was even upset, she hid it so well. She sat right down and told me everything was going to be fine with such determination and such certainty... I guess she makes me strong... god, I fucking love her.”

    fin_winter 

     

    MORE:dating and relationships

    Conversations