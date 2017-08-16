People are taking issue with Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement on the response Donald Trump gave to the Charlottesville violence, suggesting she feels more strongly about Big Ben than she does condemning the president.

May criticised Trump for claiming there is “equivalence” between white supremacists and anti-fascists.

When asked about Trump’s comments today, she said: “I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far right views wherever we hear them.”

In the same press event, she also commented that it “can’t be right” for Big Ben to stop ringing for four years while improvement works are carried out.

For many, her words regarding Trump didn’t go far enough and people on Twitter, including Gary Lineker, attacked the PM for getting her priorities wrong.