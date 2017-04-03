When someone’s been unfaithful, the saying “once a cheater, always a cheater” often rears its ugly head, but is there any truth to it?

A study has uncovered that people who have cheated on a partner once may be likely to cheat again, as each time a person lies, the amount of guilt they feel decreases.

The scientists, from University College London, suggested this reduction in “emotional response” can lead to people becoming serial cheaters.

“The findings uncover a biological mechanism that supports a ‘slippery slope’: what begins as small acts of dishonesty can escalate into larger transgressions,” they said.