People Who Smoke Marijuana Are 'Three Times More Likely To Die From High Blood Pressure'

Lead author Barbara Yankey, a PhD student at Georgia State University, Atlanta, investigated the subject due to ongoing debate about the legalisation of marijuana in the US.

“Steps are being taken towards legalisation and decriminalisation of marijuana in the United States and rates of recreational marijuana use may increase substantially as a result,” she said.

“However, there is little research on the impact of marijuana use on cardiovascular and cerebrovascular mortality.”

The researchers conducted a retrospective follow-up study of NHANES (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey) participants aged 20 years and above to gather results.

In 2005-2006, participants were asked if they had ever used marijuana. Those who answered “yes” were considered marijuana users. Participants reported the age when they first tried marijuana and this was subtracted from their current age to calculate the duration of use.

Information on marijuana use was merged with mortality data in 2011 from the National Centre for Health Statistics.

The researchers estimated the associations of marijuana use and duration of use, with death from hypertension, heart disease, and cerebrovascular disease (a vascular disease caused by problems with blood supply to the brain), controlling for cigarette use and demographic variables including sex, age and ethnicity.

Among a total of 1,213 participants, 34% used neither marijuana nor cigarettes, 21% used only marijuana, 20% used marijuana and smoked cigarettes, 16% used marijuana and were past-smokers, 5% were past-smokers and 4% only smoked cigarettes. The average duration of marijuana use was 11.5 years.

The study concluded that marijuana users had a three times higher risk of dying from hypertension. There was no link between marijuana use and death from heart disease or cerebrovascular disease.