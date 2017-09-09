The People’s March for Europe passed Downing Street, through Whitehall and onto Parliament Square for a series of speeches by commentators and politicians.
Pictures on social media showed attendees draped in EU flags.
Speakers at the rally included Labour MEP Seb Dance and Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable.
Before addressing Lib Dem activists who are joining the march, Sir Vince told the Press Association: “I think a lot of the people who are dealing with it directly and who don’t necessarily have a political axe to grind are pretty horrified actually because they see the potential for disastrous negotiations.
“They realise Britain doesn’t have a very strong hand in these negotiations and they are worried about the future of the country, as I am, as these people are.”
Some 1,700 people said they attended the event on Facebook.
But while organisers had hoped for thousands of attendees, other pictures showed a largely deserted Whitehall.
