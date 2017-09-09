Hundreds gathered in central London on Saturday for a protest advocating an “exit from Brexit”.

The People’s March for Europe passed Downing Street, through Whitehall and onto Parliament Square for a series of speeches by commentators and politicians.

Pictures on social media showed attendees draped in EU flags.

Parliament Square and Whitehall this lunchtime. Square full but Whitehall v quiet pic.twitter.com/U5KZLluYRd — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) September 9, 2017

Speakers at the rally included Labour MEP Seb Dance and Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable.

Getting ready to say my piece to the 1000s of brilliant people who've turned out for #PeoplesMarch4EU pic.twitter.com/25bTJsmXgK — Seb Dance MEP (@SebDance) September 9, 2017

Before addressing Lib Dem activists who are joining the march, Sir Vince told the Press Association: “I think a lot of the people who are dealing with it directly and who don’t necessarily have a political axe to grind are pretty horrified actually because they see the potential for disastrous negotiations.

“They realise Britain doesn’t have a very strong hand in these negotiations and they are worried about the future of the country, as I am, as these people are.”

Thousands in #London today for #PeoplesMarch4EU, millions more at home worried about impact of #Brexit. It's not too late to #StopBrexit! pic.twitter.com/dNHGlcOrsY — London4Europe (@London4Europe) September 9, 2017

Some 1,700 people said they attended the event on Facebook.

But while organisers had hoped for thousands of attendees, other pictures showed a largely deserted Whitehall.

Standing room only at the #PeoplesMarch4EU big screen pic.twitter.com/c5znA3wa9p — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) September 9, 2017

PA Wire/PA Images Protesters in Parliament Square during a pro-EU People's March For Europe in London on Saturday

PA Wire/PA Images Protesters make their way along Piccadilly during of a pro-EU People's March

PA Wire/PA Images Protesters set off from at Hyde Park Corner during of a pro-EU People's March

PA Wire/PA Images A Lib Dem placcard read 'Exit from Brexit'