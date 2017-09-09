NEWS

People's March For Europe: Hundreds Attend Anti-Brexit Protest In London

'Worried about the future of the country'.

09/09/2017 16:51
George Bowden Reporter, HuffPost UK
PA Wire/PA Images
As many as 1,700 people said they were attending Saturday's march

Hundreds gathered in central London on Saturday for a protest advocating an “exit from Brexit”.

The People’s March for Europe passed Downing Street, through Whitehall and onto Parliament Square for a series of speeches by commentators and politicians.

Pictures on social media showed attendees draped in EU flags.

Speakers at the rally included Labour MEP Seb Dance and Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable.

Before addressing Lib Dem activists who are joining the march, Sir Vince told the Press Association: “I think a lot of the people who are dealing with it directly and who don’t necessarily have a political axe to grind are pretty horrified actually because they see the potential for disastrous negotiations.

“They realise Britain doesn’t have a very strong hand in these negotiations and they are worried about the future of the country, as I am, as these people are.”

Some 1,700 people said they attended the event on Facebook.

But while organisers had hoped for thousands of attendees, other pictures showed a largely deserted Whitehall.

PA Wire/PA Images
Protesters in Parliament Square during a pro-EU People's March For Europe in London on Saturday
PA Wire/PA Images
Protesters make their way along Piccadilly during of a pro-EU People's March
PA Wire/PA Images
Protesters set off from at Hyde Park Corner during of a pro-EU People's March
PA Wire/PA Images
A Lib Dem placcard read 'Exit from Brexit'

