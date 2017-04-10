All Sections
    10/04/2017 15:27 BST

    Mum Learns The Hard Way The NSFW Issue Of Drawing 'Peppa Pig' With Kids

    Oh.

    A mum who was innocently teaching her daughter how to draw ‘Peppa Pig’ soon realised she’d made a big mistake.

    Using a pig-themed magnetic drawing board, mum Leigh-Anne Walker had drawn the very accurate outline of the pig’s face - minus the ears.

    But it didn’t take long for her to realise the outline starkly started to resemble something entirely different.

    “This is the last time I try to teach my daughter how to draw Peppa,” Walker wrote on Facebook, when sharing it on the Unmumsy Mum’s page on Sunday 9 April. 

    So just let this serve as a warning to parents, because we guarantee there’ll be many other kids wanting to draw the pig, too.

    Maybe don’t start with the outline first.

    Conversations