Pepsi has been forced to pull a new advert starring Kendall Jenner following a huge social media backlash. The drinks brand has apologised for causing offence after the ad showed the reality star making peace with a police officer at a protest by offering him a can of Pepsi. The two-minute clip was met with an almost-immediate negative reaction, with many drawing comparisons to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has spawned many protests in recent years over police brutality towards young black people. Many also felt the ad drew on the current political climate to sell a product, without actually making a point, while putting a privileged white woman at the centre of a generic protest.

Pepsi Global Kendall Jenner in the Pepsi Global ad

As a result, Pepsi has admitted the ad “missed the mark” and is withdrawing it. They said in a statement shared on Twitter: “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark. “We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. “We also apologise for putting Kendall Jenner in this position,” they added.

The ad saw ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star being photographed on a modelling shoot, when she spots a non-specific protest passing nearby. Accompanied by a song about peace performed by Skip Marley, Kendall then abandons the photo-shoot (and the platinum wig she’s posing in) to join the protesters, who cheerfully carry banners about “joining the conversation” and “love”. The part which received particular criticism came at the very end of the clip, when she ends up leading the protest, only to reach a patrol of police officers, to one of whom she offers a Pepsi, to the sound of cheering from the crowd.

The gag is that if a black man put their hand in their pocket to get out a Pepsi for a cop at a protest they'd get shot. — Josh (@J_Manasa) April 5, 2017

Pepsi ad. Ignorantly using a protest & then a white woman w police as if ppl aren't dying in the streets. A slap in the face to black lives — haley (@halevader) April 4, 2017

So you mean to tell me this whole time all we had to do was offer a cop a Pepsi and they wouldn't kill unarmed Blacks during routine stops? pic.twitter.com/pvqNEpLTz6 — NANA JIBRIL 🌙🏳️‍🌈 (@girlswithtoys) April 5, 2017

Black people to cops: Stop killing us



Pepsi to Black people: But have you tried giving them soda? pic.twitter.com/wTzYBcfOou — Andray D. (@AndrayDomise) April 5, 2017

This is Susan B Anthony wildest dream



A white woman making a black woman hold her wig while she fought injustice and saved us with a Pepsi pic.twitter.com/2VqqGVgqJr — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) April 5, 2017

If I had carried Pepsi I guess I never would've gotten arrested. Who knew? — deray mckesson (@deray) April 5, 2017

Before deciding to pull the advert, Pepsi defended it from the backlash, saying: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony. “We think that’s an important message to convey.” Meanwhile, Kendall is yet to address the controversy.