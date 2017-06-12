With so many fragrances on offer, sometimes it can be hard to find a scent that truly stands out.

But Holly Brown, a student from Bolton, has discovered her love for odour eliminating Febreze can achieve just that.

After a hilarious encounter with someone who complimented her on smelling great, Brown admitted on social media that she’d told a little white lie at the time - proclaiming she was wearing Marc Jacobs - when actually it was Febreze.