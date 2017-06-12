With so many fragrances on offer, sometimes it can be hard to find a scent that truly stands out.
But Holly Brown, a student from Bolton, has discovered her love for odour eliminating Febreze can achieve just that.
After a hilarious encounter with someone who complimented her on smelling great, Brown admitted on social media that she’d told a little white lie at the time - proclaiming she was wearing Marc Jacobs - when actually it was Febreze.
Taking to Twitter on 10 June, Brown posted about her conversation.
“Customer’s just asked me what perfume I’ve got on, didn’t have the heart to tell her I’d Febreze’d myself, so I said it were Marc Jacobs. For f**k sake,”
And in just a couple of days her tweet racked up more than 53,000 likes.
It turns out Brown isn’t alone in choosing to spritz Febreze over perfume, as social media users were quick to note their love of Cotton Fresh, Original Scent and First Bloom.