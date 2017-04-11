For years, we believed our periods could magically synchronise with female friends and family members. But alas, it would appear it’s just a myth. According to research from period-tracking and fertility app Clue, our menstrual cycles to do not synchronise with other women. In fact, they’re far more likely to diverge over time.

Plume Creative via Getty Images

Clue teamed up with Dr Alexandra Alvergne from the University of Oxford to look into the origins of cycle syncing, as well as past research. They then conducted their own study, analysing whether Clue users’ periods synced or not. To date, no studies or mathematical analyses have proven the existence of cycle syncing. The first cycle syncing study, conducted in 1971, introduced the idea of the “alpha uterus”, a uterus with a strong hormonal pull that influences the cycles around it to ovulate and menstruate in unison. Other theories include “socially mediated synchrony”, which claims that women sync to become sexually receptive at the same time, potentially preventing monopolisation from a single dominant male.