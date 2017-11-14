Perrie Edwards latest hair do has her “whole fandom shook”.
The Little Mix singer shared a photo and video of her new silvery white shade warmed up with a pink glow, which both gained more than 400k views in just a few hours of being posted.
Fans commented in their thousands.
One wrote: “This picture left the whole fandom shook.”
Another added: “A real life goddess, I mean, mermaid.”
This isn’t the first time Perrie has hit up the pink bottle for some mythical vibes.
In August 2016 she went for a bolder hue - which her caption suggests made her feel like a unicorn.
And way back in 2013, she rocked a two tone look.