All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Perrie Edwards Debuts 'Mermaid' Pink Hair On Instagram

    🐬 🐚

    14/11/2017 10:59 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Perrie Edwards latest hair do has her “whole fandom shook”.

    The Little Mix singer shared a photo and video of her new silvery white shade warmed up with a pink glow, which both gained more than 400k views in just a few hours of being posted.

    Fans commented in their thousands.

    One wrote: “This picture left the whole fandom shook.”

    Another added: “A real life goddess, I mean, mermaid.”

    This isn’t the first time Perrie has hit up the pink bottle for some mythical vibes.

    In August 2016 she went for a bolder hue - which her caption suggests made her feel like a unicorn.

    And way back in 2013, she rocked a two tone look.

    Neil Mockford via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyCelebrity StylehairLittle MixHair DyePerrie Edwards

    Conversations