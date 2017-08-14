The 2017 Perseid Meteor Shower Produced Some Absolutely Stunning Pictures

Generally regarded as the brightest in the UK, the annual Perseid meteor shower arrived in our skies this weekend, providing plenty of opportunity for even amateur stargazers to get out the telescope.

Originating in the constellation of Perseus, the fireballs of debris falling from the Swift-Tuttle comet into the earth’s atmosphere are renowned for being most easily visible in the northern hemisphere.

But just in case you managed to miss it, we have got together the best pictures of the stunning event.