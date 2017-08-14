The 2017 Perseid Meteor Shower Produced Some Absolutely Stunning Pictures

Generally regarded as the brightest in the UK, the annual Perseid meteor shower arrived in our skies this weekend, providing plenty of opportunity for even amateur stargazers to get out the telescope.

Originating in the constellation of Perseus, the fireballs of debris falling from the Swift-Tuttle comet into the earth’s atmosphere are renowned for being most easily visible in the northern hemisphere.

But just in case you managed to miss it, we have got together the best pictures of the stunning event.

Heinz-Peter Bader / Reuters

Paul Hanna / Reuters

Jon Nazca / Reuters

Ognen Teofilovski / Reuters

30 min timelapse from my loft window (Colne, Lancs), we are now in the peak of the meteor shower #PerseidMeteorShower #ShotOnMyLumia pic.twitter.com/4ataSmCFq7 — Sean Hammett (@DJGenerator) August 13, 2017

A post shared by Walking Cornwall (@walkingcornwall) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

A post shared by Hoda Beltagui (@hoda.beltagui) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

A post shared by Travell&Photography (@caught_by_the_moment) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

A post shared by Kerim Kasap (@kasapkerim) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:51am PDT