    27/01/2017 14:20 GMT | Updated 27/01/2017 14:20 GMT

    Peta Murgatroyd Shares Breast Pumping Selfie On Twitter And She's Not The Only Mum Doing It

    Breastfeeding selfies are so last year.

    Peta Murgatroyd has given her fans a peek into her life as a working mum, by sharing a breast pumping selfie while surrounded by a glam squad. 

    “Multitasking mum duties,” the 30-year-old dancer wrote on 25 January. “Can’t stop the pump. I’m working on an exciting new project that I can’t wait to share with you soon.” 

     

    Although breastfeeding selfies are common, it seems Murgatroyd is changing things up a bit by sharing a different view of breastfeeding.

    And she isn’t the the only one.

    Mums on Instagram have been sharing their breast pumping photos using the hashtags #breastpumping and #pumpingselfies.

    Got milk??!🍼💦 Getting the day started by emptying the boobies. I didn't get to breastfeed long w/ Sydney because being a first time mom, I didn't know what the hell I was doing and it was so physically and mentally draining but this time around, I feel extremely proud of myself for making it almost 6 weeks. Taking it day by day and the days when I feel I want to give up, I remind myself how strong these girls have made me and that I can make it through as long as I tackle it one day at a time. I got this 💪🏼 I'll feed anywhere and anytime my child is hungry, I'll be that mom that'll flick you off for making a comment about me providing for my kid, so when you see me, give me a big 👍🏼🤜🏼 cause it ain't easy! • • • #breastisbest #liquidgold #pumpingmom #breastfeeding #dosboobies #breastmilk #motherhoodunplugged #pumpingmama #gotmilk #boobsareforbabies #brelife #breastpumping #motherhoodthroughinstagram #momlife #motherhood #philipsavent #milkmaker #breastfeeding #strong #dailyparenting #unitedinmotherhood #boobelife #mooooooooo #boobjuice #normalizebreastfeeding

    A photo posted by >> J U L I E TANG << (@atangfullife) on

    8oz of milk i produce just tonight in 30 mins of #breastpumping .#babiessourceoffood #freshmamasmilk

    A photo posted by 🍴❤️🙏🏻 (@mrnclcdbs) on

    Of course, you might want to take into account that the more breast pumping selfies that are taken, the more your kids will catch on.

    Mommy boob. Breast pumping at an early age haha. #breastfeeding #breastpumping

    A photo posted by Christa Stephenson (@christaryant) on

