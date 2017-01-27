Peta Murgatroyd has given her fans a peek into her life as a working mum, by sharing a breast pumping selfie while surrounded by a glam squad. “Multitasking mum duties,” the 30-year-old dancer wrote on 25 January. “Can’t stop the pump. I’m working on an exciting new project that I can’t wait to share with you soon.”

Multitasking mum duties. Can't stop the pump. 🐄🐄 I'm working on an exciting new project that I can't wait to share with you soon! 🤗❤ pic.twitter.com/PQko4Iqyxs — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) January 25, 2017

Although breastfeeding selfies are common, it seems Murgatroyd is changing things up a bit by sharing a different view of breastfeeding. And she isn’t the the only one. Mums on Instagram have been sharing their breast pumping photos using the hashtags #breastpumping and #pumpingselfies.

Since having Kennedy I have learned so much about pumping. What are some of your breast pumping tricks? #breastfeeding #pumping #baby #nursing #breastpumping #bf A photo posted by Randi O'Neil (@randioneil) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:22pm PST

My little one pulled my pump off last night to play with my nipples lol as I think I've mentioned before he won't nurse anymore but I hope once my supply comes in he'll be more willing #relactation #breasfeeding #relactationjourney #breastpumping A photo posted by Mommy Of Two Boys (@mymotherhood_journey) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:56am PST

8oz of milk i produce just tonight in 30 mins of #breastpumping .#babiessourceoffood #freshmamasmilk A photo posted by 🍴❤️🙏🏻 (@mrnclcdbs) on Dec 8, 2016 at 4:08am PST

Of course, you might want to take into account that the more breast pumping selfies that are taken, the more your kids will catch on.

Mommy boob. Breast pumping at an early age haha. #breastfeeding #breastpumping A photo posted by Christa Stephenson (@christaryant) on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:24pm PST