Peta Murgatroyd has given her fans a peek into her life as a working mum, by sharing a breast pumping selfie while surrounded by a glam squad.
“Multitasking mum duties,” the 30-year-old dancer wrote on 25 January. “Can’t stop the pump. I’m working on an exciting new project that I can’t wait to share with you soon.”
Although breastfeeding selfies are common, it seems Murgatroyd is changing things up a bit by sharing a different view of breastfeeding.
And she isn’t the the only one.
Mums on Instagram have been sharing their breast pumping photos using the hashtags #breastpumping and #pumpingselfies.
Of course, you might want to take into account that the more breast pumping selfies that are taken, the more your kids will catch on.