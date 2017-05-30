Peter Andre has defended David and Victoria Beckham after they were criticised for allowing their 12-year-old son Cruz Beckham to work out in the gym.

Cruz shared an Instagram video of himself rowing on 23 May, telling fans he was at the gym with his dad David Beckham and brother Brooklyn.

“You are too young for this,” one person commented, while another wrote: “It’s actually bad to work out when you’re a kid, your muscles get damaged.”

Andre said his kids Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, enjoy training with him and he doesn’t understand the problem with it.

In his new! column on Tuesday 30 May, Andre wrote: “People seriously need to take a chill pill. When I was his age I was in the gym all the time.”