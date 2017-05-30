Peter Andre has defended David and Victoria Beckham after they were criticised for allowing their 12-year-old son Cruz Beckham to work out in the gym.
Cruz shared an Instagram video of himself rowing on 23 May, telling fans he was at the gym with his dad David Beckham and brother Brooklyn.
“You are too young for this,” one person commented, while another wrote: “It’s actually bad to work out when you’re a kid, your muscles get damaged.”
Andre said his kids Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, enjoy training with him and he doesn’t understand the problem with it.
In his new! column on Tuesday 30 May, Andre wrote: “People seriously need to take a chill pill. When I was his age I was in the gym all the time.”
Andre continued: “And my kids enjoy training with me. Bista [Princess] loves the treadmill.
“If you’re supervising and not forcing them, and it’s not something like trying to bench press a house, then what’s the problem?
“It’s important to encourage our kids to exercise and live healthy lives.”
The 44-year-old was recently faced criticism himself when he posted a video on Instagram while in the gym with Princess, Junior and Amelia, two.
People commented on to say the kids shouldn’t be in the gym, they should be “outside having fun”.
One person also wrote: “This is not fun for them, stop trying to be their friends.”
At the time, Andre hit back, writing in his new! magazine column on 18 April: “Some people don’t think it’s right to be a friend to your children, only a parent. What a load of b****cks.
“Being both a parent and a friend makes your children feel happy and also allows them to be able to talk to you about anything.”
