Peter Andre has said he wants his daughter Princess to be a nun when she grows up, but she’s not best pleased with her dad’s wish.

The 44-year-old was discussing how he wants to try and get his kids to university, because he’s strict on their schooling.

“If I can just get them a great education and hopefully university, which is something I am going to push for, then they will know what they want to do,” he told the Daily Star.

“I tell [Princess] she is going to be a nun anyway so she knows that.”