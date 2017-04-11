Peter Andre has said he wants his daughter Princess to be a nun when she grows up, but she’s not best pleased with her dad’s wish.
The 44-year-old was discussing how he wants to try and get his kids to university, because he’s strict on their schooling.
“If I can just get them a great education and hopefully university, which is something I am going to push for, then they will know what they want to do,” he told the Daily Star.
“I tell [Princess] she is going to be a nun anyway so she knows that.”
Andre continued: “I’ve shown her a couple of churches on the way to school.
“She rolls her eyes and goes ‘no dad’ but I’ve told her she will love it. I’ve even shown her a picture of a habit that she can wear but she isn’t keen on that.”
By the looks of Andre’s latest Instagram photos, Princess is much more concerned about being a doting sister than she is a nun.
The dad shared a photo of Princess cradling her baby brother Theo, after having spent time away from him while on holiday with her mum Katie Price in the Maldives.
And on Monday 11 April he shared another photo of Princess kneeling down and feeding her brother while he was in his bouncer.
Sibling love.
Andre is also dad to 11-year-old Junior with Price and has two-year-old Amelia and six-month-old Theo with his wife Emily Andrea.