Peter Andre doesn’t often share photos of his youngest son Theo, but on the rare occasion he does, it’s always an adorable snap.
The dad-of-four posted a photo of his nine-year-old daughter Princess, who has been on holiday with her mum Katie Price, cradling Theo.
“Bist reunited with her little brother,” Andre captioned the snap on Sunday 9 April.
Andre, who is also dad to 11-year-old Junior with Price and two-year-old Amelia with his wife Emily Andrea, has recently opened up about how he is coping with another baby.
He said he and his wife are struggling to spend much time together, telling OK! Magazine: “Don’t forget that when Theo’s asleep, [Emily] has got Amelia and then Junior and Bista too, when they’re with us.
“And it’s really important we don’t make the others feel left out or less important.
“Parenting is a balancing act, it’s not easy, but Emily and I are a good team.”
When asked on Lorraine on 3 April whether he wanted to have any more children, he replied: “Absolutely not. Unless they invent a 24-hour coffee system.”